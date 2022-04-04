2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $139,900

2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, on .40 acre lot in the city of Eau Claire. Nicely updated kitchen that includes appliances & beautifully remodeled bath w/ceramic shower. For your convenience, everything is on one floor, including the laundry area. Maintenace-free siding. Fenced area with dog door. Enjoy the surroundings of large mature trees providing privacy from the street. Check it out today!