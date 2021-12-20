2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $144,900

Here is your opportunity to own a nice sized, well maintained 2 Bedroom condo on Eau Claire's southside. Convenient location near shopping, dining & Oakwood Mall. Main living area offers bright semi-open concept with living room, dining area & kitchen. Unit currently has a pantry, which is plumbed and can easily be converted to partial bath. Zero entry from either front door or garage into laundry/mud room. Outdoor living features private patio and a common use sheltered patio area. New wall A/C with remote 6/21, Garage Opener 11/21, microwave approx. 1 year. Some rooms freshly painted. Condo development is age restricted to 55+