2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $149,000

UPDATED LISTING!!NEW FLOORS, NEW PAINT! Condo thats move in ready!! Updated oak cabinets and new Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the unit. Age restricted to 55yr or older. Pet restrictions. See condo rules. Nice quiet area but super close to shopping, coffee shops, and clinics. New water heater: march 2021. Central air in january 2021. Outdoor seating to enjoy the day. A must see! buyer /realtor may verify measurements