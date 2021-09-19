2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $149,900

Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with first floor laundry and attached single car garage. This 55 age and better is zero entry. The healthy Hamilton Heights Assoc, full of great people have no cares about exterior snow removal, lawn care, shrubbery, or maintenance. This particular condo has a wonderful outdoor space covered when desired, by a new Sun Setter retractable awning. Wall unit AC and vinyl flooring all new in the last few years.