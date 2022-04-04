 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $154,900

Come check out this charming 2 BD, 1 BTH home centrally located on the East Hill. Lots of original charm with modern updates. Newer carpet with hardwood floors underneath. New Furnace installed in 2016, new shingles in 2010, and new water heater in 2001. Lots of natural light, keeping the home energy efficient. Perfect for a first-time homebuyer or an investor. Don't miss this one!

