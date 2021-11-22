 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $155,000

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $155,000

Perfect little grandma house needs nothing but a new owner! Original vintage mid century kitchen has beautiful cabinets & cozy eat in dining space along with new flooring in the kitchen, living room & bath. Hardwood floors are exposed in bedrooms. Add additional square footage + another bath if you finish the totally open basement! Great yard, well maintained exterior, buy it now and make new memories!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News