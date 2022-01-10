 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $164,900

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $164,900

Super cute 2 bed 2 bath starter home w/ room to grow! Freshen up the upstairs 1/2 story and finish another bedroom, home office or bonus room! Convenient west side location near parks, trails and hospitals, with easy access to downtown. Main level includes hardwood floors w/ 2 bedrooms, living room, dining, spacious kitchen, full bath and even a super functional mudroom. Fully finished basement includes many updates and ready to go for infloor heat. Great for someone starting out or downsizing!

