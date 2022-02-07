2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $165,000

Perfect for a first-time homebuyer, someone downsizing, an investor or anyone looking for a great Putnam Heights home. Enjoy the mostly fenced-in backyard in this welcoming neighborhood on a quiet street. This well-built, sunny home has a great layout with large windows and beautiful wood floors. Garage has extra room for storage so no need for a shed. Super convenient to hospitals, shopping, downtown, I-94, CVTC and UWEC. Don't let this one pass you by!