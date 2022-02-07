 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $169,900

Charming East Hill Home! 2BD, 1 Full BA, add'l shower in LL. Appealing features include built-ins, hardwood floors and crown molding. Many updates include butcher block counter, back splash, lighting, interior paint, insulation and sprinkler system. New water line from street to house. 2nd Level is unfinished with loads of possibilities.

