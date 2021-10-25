 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $169,900

New floors, New paint, Condo thats move in ready!! Updated oak cabinets and new Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the unit. Age restricted to 55yr or older. Pet restrictions. See condo rules. Nice quiet area but super close to shopping, coffee shops, and clinics. New water heater march 2021. Central air in january 2021. Outdoor seating to enjoy the day. A must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News