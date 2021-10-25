2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $174,900

Clean, well maintained 2 bedroom bungalow on Eau Claire’s westside. Enclosed front porch adds that special touch! Hardwood floors are under carpet in living room, dining room, hall and bedrooms. All vinyl windows, updated electrical, shingles approx. 11 years old, newer furnace. Basement could be finished for added living space, currently has laundry area and ¼ bath area. Lovely fenced in back yard and located on cul de sac. This is truly a special starter home!