2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $174,900

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $174,900

Why rent? Here you have a chance to build equity. Open concept Southside condo with snack bar area, open kitchen/dining & living rooms. Gas fireplace in living room. Patio looks onto park-like condo area Tons of storage. Huge family room. Located close to medical facilities/retail/dining/parks/bike & walking trails.

