 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $175,000

Looking for the perfect East Hill home? This 2 bed, 2 bath home is sure to please! The property comes with a one car attached garage and a 2 car detached garage (insulated and heated, perfect for woodworking or a car enthusiast). Need to work from home? The lower level office is just what you need. The roof was replaced in 2021.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News