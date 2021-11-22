 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $184,900

Adorable home w/ lots of unexpected space in this Putnam Heights 1 story situated on a beautiful lot w/ fenced in yard! Gorgeous kitchen, Basement is nicely finished w/ a home office & large family room that would be ideal for shooting pool, setting up a home theater, or just extra play space! Concrete patio w/ built in firepit in the backyard & an enormous climbing tree to shade the space in the summer heat. Just a half mile to Manz Elementary & short drive to shopping & medical facilities.

