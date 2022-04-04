 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $189,750

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $189,750

Adorable, and affordable! You’ll love the instant curb appeal, extra deep lot, LARGE two car attached garage, front entry porch, living room built-ins around a featured gas fireplace, full basement, big back deck (Maint. Free), concrete slab/patio area, & great location! Don’t miss the Open house Saturday 4/2 (10-Noon)…or call your agent & hustle in for your private showing! Not one you consider, one you BUY

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News