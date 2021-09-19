 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $189,900

Well-kept Bi-Level home located on a quiet dead end street and close to schools and shopping. Nice vaulted great-room and large bedrooms on main level. Many updates including roof, boiler, kitchen cabinets/countertops, and hardwood/carpet flooring. Lot has several mature trees providing plenty of shade and a nice deck on private back yard. Large garden shed provides plenty of extra storage space. Motivated seller.

