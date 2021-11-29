 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $190,000

Great East Hill location! This worry-free home has many recent updates include roof, nest thermostat, fence, stove/range, garbage disposal, toilet, carpet bedroom and hall, furnace, and A/C. Large fenced back yard with fire pit perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Close to food, public transportation, medical, and shopping. This home is perfect if you are just starting out or want to downsize. This neighborhood has and continues to be a great place to be! Now is your opportunity!

