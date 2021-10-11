 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $194,900

Southside condo: Nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Property updates include on-demand hot water, radon system, finished lower level which includes den, family room, full bathroom with walk-in shower; both levels wired for cable, new double sink main level bathroom. Electric and gas average $100-$150/mo. vs $300/mo. Grill in garage included if buyer wants it.

