2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $194,900

This Westside home features a modern and captivating interior design which provides sufficient light with beautiful fixtures and gives you a comfortable and positive energy to everyone who is in the room. A one story home that features two bedrooms, one bathroom, wood fireplace and includes a 3 season room that allows for a spectacular view of the fenced in backyard. You will enjoy the back patio featuring a pergola. The seller has done many exterior and interior updates in the last few years.