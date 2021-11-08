 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $200,000

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $200,000

Check out this East Hill charmer! Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in town this home has many updates. Beautiful hardwood flooring, new cabinets in the kitchen, new refrigerator, gas fireplace in the living room, windows updated in 2009, furnace new in 2014, new water heater in 2017, New carpet and flooring in the lower level in 2021. Upstairs you’ll find a full bath and the master bedroom has two closets – and one of them is a walk in! This home also has a partially finished lower level with a large family room and space for a 3rd bedroom (the egress window is already there!). It also has lots of great outdoor space to enjoy like the brick patio in the front and a fenced in yard in the back.

