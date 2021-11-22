2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $209,900

Updated Ranch with oversized heated garage. Step inside to a stylish home with an easy flowing floor plan, lots of natural light, updated finishes, and beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar. You’ll love having a beautifully finished basement with family room, bar area, bathroom, and potential for 3rd bedroom. Outside you are sure to enjoy the fenced-in yard, privacy, and plenty of green space for entertaining around the firepit or sitting on your deck. Other special highlights include detached garage is heated and insulated and newer roof.