 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $209,900

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $209,900

Updated Ranch with oversized heated garage. Step inside to a stylish home with an easy flowing floor plan, lots of natural light, updated finishes, and beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar. You’ll love having a beautifully finished basement with family room, bar area, bathroom, and potential for 3rd bedroom. Outside you are sure to enjoy the fenced-in yard, privacy, and plenty of green space for entertaining around the firepit or sitting on your deck. Other special highlights include detached garage is heated and insulated and newer roof.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News