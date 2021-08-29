 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $219,900

Very well kept and tastefully upgraded condo in 55+ community within walking distance to Oakwood Mall, other shopping and restaurants! This condo is an end unit with nice single level floor plan and 2 car garage. Open concept kitchen/dining/living areas. Spacious master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet! Basement remains unfinished for addl potential, stubbed for 3rd full bath and look out windows already in place!

