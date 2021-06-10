2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $219,900

Prime location! End unit not overlooking other units… Wildlife every day on side yard to watch from your patio and living room. Open floor plan and taken care of! Just blocks to everything (Mall, eating establishments, Clinics, walking trails, interstate…). Master full bath and walk-in closet. Main level laundry gives everything needed on main level. Great potential in full basement with walls framed up for family room and bath. Age restricted condo (55+ years old). You will love this unit and location! View More