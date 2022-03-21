2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $224,900

Easy living-very well maintained Southside condo w/zero entry. Vaulted ceiling/open concept floor plan. Walking distance to Mall. Tons of wildlife in the area(fun to watch). Fall 2015 every room (except kitchen) was repainted, new carpet. 2016: new washer. 2020: new water heater. Jan 2020 new garage door opener. Late 2021: remodeled including new flooring in both entryways, both bathrooms & kitchen-also included new showers in master bath. New counter tops, new back splash & new sink in kitchen.