 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $246,800

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $246,800

Move in ready condo located in quiet cul de sac. All living can be done on 1 level, nice size kitchen with dining room right off it, large family rm with gas fireplace, Private owners suite with full bath and access to deck overlooking woods, laundry on main lvl, 2nd bedrm has built-ins in closet and full bath right outside its door. Lower lvl features large family room/entertainment space, storage area and 3rd full bath w/jacuzzi tub. 2 car garage has handicap ramp that is removeable if needed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Volleyball: Menomonie hosts 'Dig Pink' night to help fundraise for Klatt family

Prep Volleyball: Menomonie hosts 'Dig Pink' night to help fundraise for Klatt family

The Menomonie volleyball program hosted a 'Dig Pink' night on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference matchup against Chippewa Falls. The event was used as a fundraiser to support Jamie Klatt, mother of Mustang junior varsity player Paityn Klatt, as she battles breast cancer. All the money raised during the various activities were donated to the Klatt family to help in their fight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News