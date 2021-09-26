2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $246,800

Move in ready condo located in quiet cul de sac. All living can be done on 1 level, nice size kitchen with dining room right off it, large family rm with gas fireplace, Private owners suite with full bath and access to deck overlooking woods, laundry on main lvl, 2nd bedrm has built-ins in closet and full bath right outside its door. Lower lvl features large family room/entertainment space, storage area and 3rd full bath w/jacuzzi tub. 2 car garage has handicap ramp that is removeable if needed.