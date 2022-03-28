2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $249,000

Sharp, clean and well cared-for condo on Eau Claire's south side. Convenient location to Oakwood Mall and highway access, yet set on a side street with little traffic. Outside you can sit on the back patio overlooking the very well maintained lawns. Inside offers one-level living, including no-step entry from the garage. Open concept kitchen, dining, living room, leading off to a cozy sunroom. 2 full bathrooms, walk in closet, finished laundry room, with all appliances included. Condo has been inspected by Top Down Home Inspection (with no issues). No basement, slab-on-grade construction.