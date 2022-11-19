 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $249,900

Better than new!  This tastefully designed 2 bed, 1.5 bath twin home has an open plan w/ vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms and great storage.  Beautiful kitchen w/ quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and large pantry.  LVP flooring running through main living areas w/ carpeted bedrooms.  Master bedroom features attached bath and walk-in closet.  Guest bedroom off front of home w/ great light making for a wonderful bedroom or office space.  Concrete patio off living room creates a great flow when entertaining guests.  Get all the benefits of new w/o the wait or fuss.  This home is truly ready for you to move in and enjoy!

