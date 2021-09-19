2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $250,000

This remodeled home features a double lot, 2 beds, 11/2 baths, 4 car garage, 1 work shed/garage, 2-decks, a 24x24 addition started and is waiting for you to make it your own by making some dreams come true. The plans are available to you. The addition was to add a master suite and bath, laundry room and to add 5 feet to each existing bedroom. In the basement the 2 egress windows were going to allow 2 more bedrooms, Family room, and more.