2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $250,000

Looking for extra-large yard, and a home you can grow into? This property boasts of a 4-car garage, bunk house, and playhouse. This two-bedroom house has and addition that has been started and would add 1000 sq ft., which would extend 5' to the existing bedrooms adding a master suit and 1st floor laundry, while adding 2 more bedrooms on the LL, along with a family/exercise/game room. The addition has the basement walls done, with 2 egress windows. The plans for the addition will be available in the table tent, on the kitchen table.