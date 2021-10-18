2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $275,000

Artistic contemporary home w/potential expansion in bsmt to include a 2nd bath (stool is installed) and 3rd bdm. Vaulted ceilings w/wood beams and lofted 2nd bdm looking to living and dining room. Cozy 1st fl Family Rm with a wood stove. Sun room is spa like w/built-in hot-tub, vaulted ceiling w/skylights & opens to fenced backyard. Stainless appliances. ("Smart Home" & Nest features can be purchased separately) A/C '19, '18: modern light fixtures, Garage openers. Home has been pre-inspected, so a buyer can buy with confidence!!