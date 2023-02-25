Pride of Ownership shows loud and clear in this newer twin home with one level living. New updates include: shiplap/tung & groove fireplace w/custom hickory mantle in living room; added ceramic subway tile backsplash in kitchen and black rod iron fence was installed in back yard. Open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, neutral paint colors used throughout w/laminate flooring in living areas, mud room & main floor laundry. Kitchen has many custom features. Lower level has opportunity for expansion; plumbed for 3rd bath & an egress window for add'l bedroom if desired. Deck off back. Finished, sheet rocked garage. Focus on Energy Home with spray foam insulation in attic and basement walls. (energy bills are $142/mo). Great location in a friendly, quiet neighborhood. Located just blocks from the Northwest park that has trails for cross country skiing, mountain biking & hiking. Act now--only twin home listed in this neighborhood now. Move right in!