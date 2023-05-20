Located in Timber Bluff this is the Tyler Twin Home Floor Plan. This home is almost finished and ready for occupancy. Home is in an HOA for common lawn mowing and snow removal. Finishes include granite countertops, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting and a full appliance package. Back yard will have additional screening and a fence creating separation between the home and the apartments.
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $284,900
