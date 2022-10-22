2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

This twin home is brought to you by Wurzer Builders. This is the Cassidy Plan which features a large living room and a window in the kitchen. Home comes compete with granite countertops, appliance package, under cabinet lighting, tiled back splash and an upgraded trim package. Still time to pick out interior finishes until September 30th, 2022. Home is on a larger corner lot and is part of an HOA that covers lawn mowing, snow removal and fertilization of the yard.