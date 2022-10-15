Custom Built Twin Home
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $293,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
UW Hall of Famer Joe Thomas went through a half-dozen coaching changes as a player. Here's his advice to the current Badgers.
Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard told reporters offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the program.
Troy Amelse, president of Klinger Farm Market, is the fifth generation to work at the family business in Chippewa Falls — a farm that began in 1904.
Wisconsin now holds only three healthy quarterbacks on its roster after the California native announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal.
The Chi-Hi football team has utilized a new way for picking captains in recent years.
A 62-year-old Boyd man has been charged with sexually touching a seven-year-old girl.
Prep Football: Commitment, cohesiveness carry McDonell to doorstep of first outright conference title of 21st century
The McDonell football team has grown each year since joining 8-man five years ago, but embracing commitment and cohesiveness led by this year's seniors have moved the program on the verge of its outright conference title since 1997.
Chi-Hi and Cadott have clinched football playoff berths, McDonell and Gilman are in good shape and Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd are still alive entering the final week of the regular season.
Wisconsin’s athletic director says 96 hours earlier he never imagined firing his football coach. After a meeting with Paul Chryst, "it became clear" a change was needed.
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball tops Winter, wraps up third straight East Lakeland Conference title
The Cornell volleyball team put a bow on a third consecutive East Lakeland Conference championship on Tuesday by defeating Winter in four sets (25-21, 35-33, 16-25, 25-16).