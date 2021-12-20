2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $299,000

Here is the hard to find Southside home you've been waiting for. Large living room, main floor laundry, big family room, 2 bedrooms plus front entry den could be a bedroom. Whirlpool tub in master bathroom, large heated garage, plus an RV parking pad. Secluded backyard with a sprinkler system and plenty of room to barbeque on the patio. Several updates over the years. Make this your next home!