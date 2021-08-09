2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $334,000

Beautiful new “parade of homes” home offers 2 nice sized bedrooms with master bath w/tile shower and custom walk in closet. Alder cabinets, Cambria countertops, scratch resistant floors, granite mudroom bench, irrigation system, and 9ft ceilings are just a few of the wonderful details put into this one. Backyard overlooks the golf course and easy access to hwy 53 or 94. Unfinished basement is ready for 2 more bedrooms and another bath and builder will finish at an additional cost. Check this one out today!!