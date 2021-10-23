 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $340,000

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $340,000

Quality-built new construction, ranch home on a walkout lot. Open main living area, LR, Kt, DA with vaulted ceiling; deck overlooking the back yard. Master bedroom with box tray ceiling & large closet. Main floor laundry/mud room. Covered front porch. Lower level with walkout is unfinished with options for 3rd full bath, family room and 3rd & 4th bedrooms. Currently plan only, construction has not started. See MLS #1548135 for pricing with lower level finished.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News