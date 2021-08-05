2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $345,900

Another quality Haselwander Bros Inc home is under construction with a projected completion date of Oct 2021. Buyers who purchase early on may be able to choose some of their finishings! This plan features one-level living, master suite with bath & walk in closet, front covered porch, rear wood deck, att 2-car garage, lg great rm/dining & kitchen area with an island & custom, soft-close cabinets. Lower level can be finished for additional cost and would allow for a 3rd BR, 3rd BA & family rm.