2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $347,900

Enjoy nature & walking paths right out your back door & yet be close to city conveniences! This quality Haselwander Bros home features so much to love: open concept/1-level living, master suite w/bath & WIC, 1st floor laundry, custom cabinets & upgraded doors/trim, center island & 2 car att garage. Lower level is ready for your expansion ideas & has been permitted for a 3rd bedroom, bathrm & family room. The covered front porch & rear wood deck make entertaining easy! Est completion is Oct.2021