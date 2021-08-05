 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $347,900
spotlight

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $347,900

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $347,900

Enjoy nature & walking paths right out your back door & yet be close to city conveniences! This quality Haselwander Bros home features so much to love: open concept/1-level living, master suite w/bath & WIC, 1st floor laundry, custom cabinets & upgraded doors/trim, center island & 2 car att garage. Lower level is ready for your expansion ideas & has been permitted for a 3rd bedroom, bathrm & family room. The covered front porch & rear wood deck make entertaining easy! Est completion is Oct.2021

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News