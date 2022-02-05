2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $350,000

Quality-built new construction, ranch home on a walkout lot. Open main living area, LR, Kt, DA with vaulted ceiling; deck overlooking the back yard. Master bedroom with box tray ceiling & large closet. Main floor laundry/mud room. Covered front porch. Lower level with walkout is unfinished with options for 3rd full bath, family room and 3rd & 4th bedrooms. New Construction foundation is in. See MLS #1548135 for pricing with lower level finished.