2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $355,000

Newer home located near Princeton Valley Golf Course in a convenient northside neighborhood. Home features a vaulted ceiling spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen in an open and inviting atmosphere. Kitchen has a cabinet island with nice countertop. The home features a barrier free entrance from both the front porch and garage. The owner suite has a private bath and walk-in closet. Walking trail is in the back yard and access to the golf course is a short walk away.

