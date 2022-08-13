Welcome to Highclere! This beautiful C&M Harrison is a 3-yr old zero-entry home offering full walkout with gorgeous backyard. Enjoy breathtaking morning sunrises from your deck/family room. In the evening, sit by your custom bonfire pit in your serene backyard on the oversized professionally stamped patio. Custom built shed is ready for whatever your heart desires and anchors the whimsical dry creek bed. This 2 BR, 2 BA home offers so much and is ready for the next owner! Home warranty and pre-inspection provided.
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $360,000
