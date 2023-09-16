Quality built new construction located in Eau Claire just blocks away from Sherman Creek school. Great layout with large master suite with walk in closet, master bath with double vanity. Large great room with tray ceiling, first floor laundry tub, bench off garage entrance. Poplar trim and 3 panel poplar doors. Stainless steel appliances. Basement can be finished with family room, bedroom, and full bath for an additional $33,500.