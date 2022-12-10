 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $384,900

The Half Kennedy plan is one of C&M Construction’s most popular plans. Set on this wooded cul-de-sac, this home boasts a 3-car garage, open and spacious floor plan and the basement can be finished to add an additional bedroom, bathroom and large family room; great for entertaining. All C&M Construction plans offer an impressive home warranty and are Focus on Energy Certified. Investing in your future can be easy and affordable!

