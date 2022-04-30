 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $398,000

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $398,000

Beautifully built 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home by Barber Builders. Located in Princeton Valley close to highway 53 and I-94. Lovely granite counter tops, quality custom alder cabinets, and black stainless steel appliances in kitchen with LVP flooring. Nice 9' two tray ceilings with poplar trim and doors. Master includes double sink, tile shower and nice size walk in closet. Covered 16x12’ patio. Basement is ready to be finished. Come check this one out today!

