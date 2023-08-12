Step into this beautifully maintained South Side condo, where an open concept design seamlessly blends the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Bask in natural light pouring through the expansive windows as you explore the remarkable sunroom, which effortlessly brings the outdoors inside. As you enter the main level, a gas fireplace in the living room adds a touch of elegance and warmth. The lower level presents ample space for customization, with the potential to expand to include a third bathroom, an additional bedroom, and a family room, while still retaining plenty of room for storage. Situated in the heart of convenience, this condo is surrounded by excellent schools, parks, trails, and a variety of restaurants. Enjoy the ease of access to everything you need and more. This property is truly a must-see, and the seller is ready to facilitate an early occupancy for the fortunate buyer. Don't miss out on this opportunity!