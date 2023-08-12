Step into this beautifully maintained South Side condo, where an open concept design seamlessly blends the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Bask in natural light pouring through the expansive windows as you explore the remarkable sunroom, which effortlessly brings the outdoors inside. As you enter the main level, a gas fireplace in the living room adds a touch of elegance and warmth. The lower level presents ample space for customization, with the potential to expand to include a third bathroom, an additional bedroom, and a family room, while still retaining plenty of room for storage. Situated in the heart of convenience, this condo is surrounded by excellent schools, parks, trails, and a variety of restaurants. Enjoy the ease of access to everything you need and more. This property is truly a must-see, and the seller is ready to facilitate an early occupancy for the fortunate buyer. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $399,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people are dead in an apparent drowning incident on Pokegama Lake, near Chetek Friday and a third man died in a separate incident on the C…
A native of Chippewa Falls has been charged with ten counts of bestiality in Waukesha County.
High School Football Preview: Strong senior class leads Cadott's drive to follow-up best season in recent history
Fresh off the program's best season in a few decades, the Cadott football team is hungry for more and led by a 13-player senior class.
This year's Chippewa River Baseball League award winners as teams prepare for this weekend's WBA tournament.
The Bloomer football team has a young but talented group of skill players to lead the way this season.