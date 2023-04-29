This gorgeous Holzinger Homes built home is back on the market! Tucked away on a quiet dead-end road surrounded by woods, you will find this ranch style, 3 car garage home sitting on a large 1/3 acre wooded lot ready for you to move in. The open concept floor plan as a great flow, featuring custom cabinets, Quartz counter tops, solid stained oak floors, 9 ft. ceilings, large walk-in closets, tiled back splash & tiled showers. This home also features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1st floor laundry, and a pocket office on the main floor. The basement features a large family room that is finished, plus 2 more bedrooms & bath that have been framed out, heat ducts run, and ready to be finished. It is within walking distance to Robbins Elementary and very close to the mall & restaurants in the surrounding area. SEE MLS 1572572 FOR ANOTHER OPTION.