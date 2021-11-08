2 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $299,900

This home sits on 5 wooded acres and has great potential! As the owner you could really spruce it up with your own designer touches; endless possibilities inside and out. If you’re looking for a serene and private setting that’s close to town, this property is for you! Home is perfectly set off the road and tucked away on a hillside surrounded by mature trees. Home features semi-open living space, a walk-out basement, large storage space, and was a 3 bedroom that can easily be converted back. You’ll love having a 36 X 50 heated shop with 220 amp, a finish room w/exhaust and a back storage room with shelving. Other highlights include, reverse osmosis system, plumbing for bathroom in basement, and new water heater.