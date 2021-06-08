2 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $439,900

Rare rural property on 60 acres. Beautiful house has been totally renovated. Gorgeous spa bathroom with soaking tub and stand up shower with dual sinks. High-End stainless steel appliances, incl. gas range. LL bath recently completed. Egress window for future expansion. Open concept living area to large deck. Every shop lover's dream, heated 30' x 40', smaller shop formerly used as sugar shack for syrup making. New Septic for 4 bedrooms in 2019. Trails to hunting stand. Come watch the wildlife. Depth and length of creek is unknown. Siding is LP Smart Siding. Home is pre-inspected. Home is 2 miles from Lake Eau Claire. View More