2 Bedroom Home in Lake Hallie - $442,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Hallie - $442,900

C&E Wurzer’s New subdivision: Woodward Acres. Open concept ranch: 2 bed 2 bath Features include: solid mission style doors, Owner suite with tile shower & walk in closet, custom cabinets and luxury countertops throughout. Additional lots, floor plans and finishes available. Call to reserve your lot today! To be completed fall 2022. Prices subject to change based on finishes. 4 season porch and fireplace options available. Pictures of same model different finishes.

